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    VCJCS Meets with North Macedonia CHOD

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    VCJCS Meets with North Macedonia CHOD

    UNITED STATES

    03.05.2026

    Photo by Matin Kordnavahsi 

    Office of the Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff   

    U.S. Marine Corp Gen. Christopher Mahoney, Vice Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, welcomes Maj. Gen. Sashko Lafchiski, Chief of Defense of North Macedonia during his visit to the Pentagon, Washington D.C. on 5 March, 2026.

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.05.2026
    Date Posted: 04.17.2026 13:00
    Photo ID: 9622485
    VIRIN: 260305-D-QY934-1003
    Resolution: 7397x4931
    Size: 8.28 MB
    Location: US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, VCJCS Meets with North Macedonia CHOD, by Matin Kordnavahsi, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    TAGS

    VCJCS
    VCJCS 13
    VCJCS General Christopher J. Mahoney
    General Sashko Lafchiski
    Chief of Defense of North Macedonia

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