VCJCS Meets with North Macedonia CHOD

U.S. Marine Corp Gen. Christopher Mahoney, Vice Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, welcomes Maj. Gen. Sashko Lafchiski, Chief of Defense of North Macedonia during his visit to the Pentagon, Washington D.C. on 5 March, 2026.
|Date Taken:
|03.05.2026
|Date Posted:
|04.17.2026 13:00
|Photo ID:
|9622485
|VIRIN:
|260305-D-QY934-1003
|Resolution:
|7397x4931
|Size:
|8.28 MB
|Location:
|US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
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