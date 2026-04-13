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    National Guard Soldiers compete in 2026 Best Ranger Competition [Image 2 of 2]

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    National Guard Soldiers compete in 2026 Best Ranger Competition

    FORT BENNING, GEORGIA, UNITED STATES

    04.10.2026

    Photo by Sgt. 1st Class Amber Peck 

    National Guard Bureau

    U.S. Army 1st Lt. Talan Saylor, right, Ranger Team Leader Initiative platoon leader, Warrior Training Battalion, Warrior Training Center, National Guard, and Cpl. Brendan Fox, left, a cadre member with the Ranger Team Leader Initiative, Warrior Training Battalion, stand together following day one events of the 42nd annual Lt. Gen. David E. Grange Jr. Best Ranger Competition at Fort Benning, Georgia, April 10, 2026. The two are part of three National Guard teams competing in the grueling three-day event, which tests physical endurance, technical proficiency and leadership under pressure. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Sgt. 1st Class Amber Peck)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.10.2026
    Date Posted: 04.17.2026 10:46
    Photo ID: 9622055
    VIRIN: 260410-Z-PV458-2043
    Resolution: 6048x4024
    Size: 5.05 MB
    Location: FORT BENNING, GEORGIA, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, National Guard Soldiers compete in 2026 Best Ranger Competition [Image 2 of 2], by SFC Amber Peck, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    National Guard Soldiers compete in 2026 Best Ranger Competition
    National Guard Soldiers compete in 2026 Best Ranger Competition

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