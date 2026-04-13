National Guard Soldiers compete in 2026 Best Ranger Competition

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U.S. Army 1st Lt. Talan Saylor, right, Ranger Team Leader Initiative platoon leader, Warrior Training Battalion, Warrior Training Center, National Guard, and Cpl. Brendan Fox, left, a cadre member with the Ranger Team Leader Initiative, Warrior Training Battalion, stand together following day one events of the 42nd annual Lt. Gen. David E. Grange Jr. Best Ranger Competition at Fort Benning, Georgia, April 10, 2026. The two are part of three National Guard teams competing in the grueling three-day event, which tests physical endurance, technical proficiency and leadership under pressure. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Sgt. 1st Class Amber Peck)