Master Chief Petty Officer of the Navy (MCPON) John Perryman poses for a photo with prospective command leader spouses while visiting the Naval Leadership and Ethics Center at Naval Station Newport, R.I., April 14, 2026. NLEC focuses on developing senior leaders to meet the demands of command leadership roles with personal integrity and ethical leadership. MCPON Perryman was conducting a fleet engagement designed to support the Department of War’s focus on readiness, lethality, and warfighting. (U.S. Navy photo by Chief Mass Communications Specialist Anna E. Van Nuys)
|Date Taken:
|04.14.2026
|Date Posted:
|04.17.2026 09:53
|Photo ID:
|9621960
|VIRIN:
|260414-N-GR120-1741
|Resolution:
|8256x5504
|Size:
|6.41 MB
|Location:
|NEWPORT, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, MCPON John Perryman visits Naval Station Newport, Rhode Island [Image 16 of 16], by CPO Anna Van Nuys, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.