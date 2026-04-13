Master Chief Petty Officer of the Navy (MCPON) John Perryman (not pictured) speaks with the staff of the Senior Enlisted Academy (SEA) at Naval Station Newport, April 14, 2026. MCPON Perryman was conducting a fleet engagement designed to support the Department of War’s focus on readiness, lethality, and warfighting. (U.S. Navy photo by Chief Mass Communications Specialist Anna E. Van Nuys)
|Date Taken:
|04.14.2026
|Date Posted:
|04.17.2026 09:53
|Photo ID:
|9621957
|VIRIN:
|260414-N-GR120-1655
|Resolution:
|5279x3512
|Size:
|2.95 MB
|Location:
|NEWPORT, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, MCPON John Perryman visits Naval Station Newport, Rhode Island [Image 16 of 16], by CPO Anna Van Nuys, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.