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    MCPON John Perryman visits Naval Station Newport, Rhode Island [Image 10 of 16]

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    MCPON John Perryman visits Naval Station Newport, Rhode Island

    NEWPORT, UNITED STATES

    04.14.2026

    Photo by Chief Petty Officer Anna Van Nuys  

    Office of the Master Chief Petty Officer of the Navy

    Master Chief Petty Officer of the Navy (MCPON) John Perryman speaks with the staff of the Senior Enlisted Academy (SEA) at Naval Station Newport, April 14, 2026. MCPON Perryman was conducting a fleet engagement designed to support the Department of War’s focus on readiness, lethality, and warfighting. (U.S. Navy photo by Chief Mass Communications Specialist Anna E. Van Nuys)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.14.2026
    Date Posted: 04.17.2026 09:53
    Photo ID: 9621955
    VIRIN: 260414-N-GR120-1595
    Resolution: 5747x3824
    Size: 3.61 MB
    Location: NEWPORT, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, MCPON John Perryman visits Naval Station Newport, Rhode Island [Image 16 of 16], by CPO Anna Van Nuys, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    MCPON John Perryman visits Naval Station Newport, Rhode Island
    MCPON John Perryman visits Naval Station Newport, Rhode Island
    MCPON John Perryman visits Naval Station Newport, Rhode Island
    MCPON John Perryman visits Naval Station Newport, Rhode Island
    MCPON John Perryman visits Naval Station Newport, Rhode Island
    MCPON John Perryman visits Naval Station Newport, Rhode Island
    MCPON John Perryman visits Naval Station Newport, Rhode Island
    MCPON John Perryman visits Naval Station Newport, Rhode Island
    MCPON John Perryman visits Naval Station Newport, Rhode Island
    MCPON John Perryman visits Naval Station Newport, Rhode Island
    MCPON John Perryman visits Naval Station Newport, Rhode Island
    MCPON John Perryman visits Naval Station Newport, Rhode Island
    MCPON John Perryman visits Naval Station Newport, Rhode Island
    MCPON John Perryman visits Naval Station Newport, Rhode Island
    MCPON John Perryman visits Naval Station Newport, Rhode Island
    MCPON John Perryman visits Naval Station Newport, Rhode Island

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