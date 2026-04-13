Master Chief Petty Officer of the Navy (MCPON) John Perryman poses for a photo with the staff of the Senior Enlisted Academy (SEA) at Naval Station Newport, April 14, 2026. MCPON Perryman was conducting a fleet engagement designed to support the Department of War’s focus on readiness, lethality, and warfighting. (U.S. Navy photo by Chief Mass Communications Specialist Anna E. Van Nuys)
|Date Taken:
|04.14.2026
|Date Posted:
|04.17.2026 09:53
|Photo ID:
|9621954
|VIRIN:
|260414-N-GR120-1469
|Resolution:
|4606x3065
|Size:
|2.93 MB
|Location:
|NEWPORT, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, MCPON John Perryman visits Naval Station Newport, Rhode Island [Image 16 of 16], by CPO Anna Van Nuys, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.