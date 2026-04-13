MCPON John Perryman visits Naval Station Newport, Rhode Island

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Master Chief Petty Officer of the Navy (MCPON) John Perryman poses for a photo with the staff of the Senior Enlisted Academy (SEA) at Naval Station Newport, April 14, 2026. MCPON Perryman was conducting a fleet engagement designed to support the Department of War’s focus on readiness, lethality, and warfighting. (U.S. Navy photo by Chief Mass Communications Specialist Anna E. Van Nuys)