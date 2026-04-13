MCPON John Perryman visits Naval Station Newport, Rhode Island

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Master Chief Petty Officer of the Navy (MCPON) John Perryman meets with Command Master Chief Nathan Chappelle, the director of the Senior Enlisted Academy (SEA) at Naval Station Newport, R.I., April 14, 2026. MCPON Perryman was conducting a fleet engagement designed to support the Department of War’s focus on readiness, lethality, and warfighting. (U.S. Navy photo by Chief Mass Communications Specialist Anna E. Van Nuys)