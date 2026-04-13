MCPON John Perryman visits Naval Station Newport, Rhode Island

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Master Chief Petty Officer of the Navy (MCPON) John Perryman speaks with senior enlisted leaders attending the Navy's Command Master Chief/Chief of the Boat (CMC/COB) course at Naval Station Newport, April 14, 2026. MCPON Perryman visited Naval Station Newport and spoke with students at the Naval Leadership and Ethics Center (NLEC) to discuss his expectations and speak about the roles and responsibilities command leaders have to the mission, their Sailors and their families. MCPON Perryman was conducting a fleet engagement designed to support the Department of War’s focus on readiness, lethality, and warfighting. (U.S. Navy photo by Chief Mass Communications Specialist Anna E. Van Nuys)