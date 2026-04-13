MCPON John Perryman visits Naval Station Newport, Rhode Island

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The command ballcaps of students enrolled in the prospective Commanding Officer and Executive Officer course hang outside the classroom while Master Chief Petty Officer of the Navy (MCPON) John Perryman speaks with them at the Naval Leadership and Ethics Center at Naval Station Newport, R.I., April 14, 2026. NLEC focuses on developing senior leaders to meet the demands of command leadership roles with personal integrity and ethical leadership. MCPON Perryman was conducting a fleet engagement designed to support the Department of War’s focus on readiness, lethality, and warfighting. (U.S. Navy photo by Chief Mass Communications Specialist Anna E. Van Nuys)