MCPON John Perryman visits Naval Station Newport, Rhode Island

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Master Chief Petty Officer of the Navy (MCPON) John Perryman, right, meets with Capt. Stephen Froelich, Commanding Officer of Naval Leadership and Ethics Center (NLEC), center, and Command Master Chief of NLEC Samira McBride during an office call, April 14, 2026. MCPON Perryman visited Naval Station Newport and spoke with students at the Naval Leadership and Ethics Center (NLEC) to discuss his expectations and speak about the roles and responsibilities command leaders have to the mission, their Sailors and their families. MCPON Perryman was conducting a fleet engagement designed to support the Department of War’s focus on readiness, lethality, and warfighting. (U.S. Navy photo by Chief Mass Communications Specialist Anna E. Van Nuys)