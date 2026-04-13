1st MAW Commanding General Tours MCAS Iwakuni

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U.S. Marine Corps leadership with 1st Marine Aircraft Wing and Japan Maritime Self-Defense Force Fleet Air Wing 31, pose for a group photo during a base tour on Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni, Japan, April 17, 2026. Brig. Gen. Doran visited MCAS Iwakuni to speak with leaders about unit capabilities and strengthening command relationships. (U.S. Marine Corps Photo by Cpl. Dahkareo Pritchett)