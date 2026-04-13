U.S. Marine Corps leadership with 1st Marine Aircraft Wing and Japan Maritime Self-Defense Force Fleet Air Wing 31, pose for a group photo during a base tour on Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni, Japan, April 17, 2026. Brig. Gen. Doran visited MCAS Iwakuni to speak with leaders about unit capabilities and strengthening command relationships. (U.S. Marine Corps Photo by Cpl. Dahkareo Pritchett)
|Date Taken:
|04.15.2026
|Date Posted:
|04.17.2026 05:18
|Photo ID:
|9621260
|VIRIN:
|260417-M-HB515-1102
|Resolution:
|7922x5284
|Size:
|14.97 MB
|Location:
|IWAKUNI, YAMAGUCHI, JP
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 1st MAW Commanding General Tours MCAS Iwakuni [Image 6 of 6], by Cpl Dahkareo Pritchett, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.