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    1st MAW Commanding General Tours MCAS Iwakuni [Image 5 of 6]

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    1st MAW Commanding General Tours MCAS Iwakuni

    IWAKUNI, YAMAGUCHI, JAPAN

    04.15.2026

    Photo by Cpl. Dahkareo Pritchett 

    Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni

    U.S. Marine Corps leadership with 1st Marine Aircraft Wing and Japan Maritime Self-Defense Force Fleet Air Wing 31, pose for a group photo during a base tour on Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni, Japan, April 17, 2026. Brig. Gen. Doran visited MCAS Iwakuni to speak with leaders about unit capabilities and strengthening command relationships. (U.S. Marine Corps Photo by Cpl. Dahkareo Pritchett)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.15.2026
    Date Posted: 04.17.2026 05:18
    Photo ID: 9621260
    VIRIN: 260417-M-HB515-1102
    Resolution: 7922x5284
    Size: 14.97 MB
    Location: IWAKUNI, YAMAGUCHI, JP
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

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    1st MAW Commanding General Tours MCAS Iwakuni
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    1st MAW Commanding General Tours MCAS Iwakuni
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    Allies
    JMSDF
    Brigadier General
    FAW-31
    Installation capabilities
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