1st MAW Commanding General Tours MCAS Iwakuni

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Leadership of Fleet Air Wing 31, Japan Maritime Self-Defense Force, salute as U.S. Marine Corps Brig. Gen Simon Doran, the commanding general of 1st Marine Aircraft Wing, and a native of England, continues his base tour on Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni, Japan, April 17, 2026. Brig. Gen. Doran visited MCAS Iwakuni to speak with leaders about unit capabilities and strengthening command relationships. (U.S. Marine Corps Photo by Cpl. Dahkareo Pritchett)