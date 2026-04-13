1st MAW Commanding General Tours MCAS Iwakuni

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U.S. Marine Corps Brig. Gen. Simon Doran, left, the commanding general of 1st Marine Aircraft Wing, and a native of Liverpool, England, speaks with Japan Maritime Self-Defense Force Rear Admiral Katasuhi Ohkubo, the commander of Fleet Air Wing 31, during a base tour on Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni, Japan, April 17, 2026. Brig. Gen. Doran visited MCAS Iwakuni to speak with leaders about unit capabilities and strengthening command relationships. (U.S. Marine Corps Photo by Cpl. Dahkareo Pritchett)