A boy rides in an inflatable boat during “Kodomo No Matsuri,” a children’s festival held April 11 at Camp Zama’s Yano Field in celebration of the Month of the Military Child.
|Date Taken:
|04.10.2026
|Date Posted:
|04.17.2026 03:34
|Photo ID:
|9621080
|VIRIN:
|260411-A-HP857-7368
|Resolution:
|1200x800
|Size:
|244.44 KB
|Location:
|ZAMA, KANAGAWA, JP
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Cultural kids’ festival at Camp Zama celebrates military children [Image 3 of 3], by Noriko Kudo, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Cultural kids’ festival at Camp Zama celebrates military children
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