Lt. Gen. Glynn visits MCAS Iwakuni

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U.S. Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni leadership stand at attention in front of a U.S. Marine Corps C-20G aircraft assigned to U.S. Marine Corps Forces Pacific, during a base tour at MCAS Iwakuni, Japan, March 31, 2026. Leadership from MARFORPAC; Marine Aircraft Group 12, 1st Marine Air Wing, and MCAS Iwakuni were given a tour of the air station to learn more about its capabilities. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Peter Rawlins)