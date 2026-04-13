U.S. Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni leadership stand at attention in front of a U.S. Marine Corps C-20G aircraft assigned to U.S. Marine Corps Forces Pacific, during a base tour at MCAS Iwakuni, Japan, March 31, 2026. Leadership from MARFORPAC; Marine Aircraft Group 12, 1st Marine Air Wing, and MCAS Iwakuni were given a tour of the air station to learn more about its capabilities. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Peter Rawlins)
|Date Taken:
|03.30.2026
|Date Posted:
|04.17.2026 02:47
|Photo ID:
|9621078
|VIRIN:
|260330-M-BA875-6330
|Resolution:
|5479x3653
|Size:
|2.29 MB
|Location:
|IWAKUNI CITY, YAMAGUCHI, JP
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Lt. Gen. Glynn visits MCAS Iwakuni [Image 8 of 8], by Sgt Peter Rawlins, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.