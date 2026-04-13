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    Lt. Gen. Glynn visits MCAS Iwakuni [Image 3 of 8]

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    Lt. Gen. Glynn visits MCAS Iwakuni

    IWAKUNI CITY, YAMAGUCHI, JAPAN

    03.30.2026

    Photo by Sgt. Peter Rawlins 

    Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni

    U.S. Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni leadership escort U.S. Marine Corps Pacific leadership during a base tour at MCAS Iwakuni, Japan, March 31, 2026. Leadership from MARFORPAC; Marine Aircraft Group 12, 1st Marine Air Wing, and MCAS Iwakuni were given a tour of the air station to learn more about its capabilities. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Peter Rawlins)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.30.2026
    Date Posted: 04.17.2026 02:47
    Photo ID: 9621077
    VIRIN: 260331-M-BA875-1077
    Resolution: 5419x3613
    Size: 1.7 MB
    Location: IWAKUNI CITY, YAMAGUCHI, JP
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, Lt. Gen. Glynn visits MCAS Iwakuni [Image 8 of 8], by Sgt Peter Rawlins, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    Lt. Gen. Glynn visits MCAS Iwakuni
    Lt. Gen. Glynn visits MCAS Iwakuni
    Lt. Gen. Glynn visits MCAS Iwakuni
    Lt. Gen. Glynn visits MCAS Iwakuni
    Lt. Gen. Glynn visits MCAS Iwakuni
    Lt. Gen. Glynn visits MCAS Iwakuni
    Lt. Gen. Glynn visits MCAS Iwakuni
    Lt. Gen. Glynn visits MCAS Iwakuni

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