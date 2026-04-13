U.S. Marine Corps Lt. Gen. James Glynn, right, the commander of U.S. Marine Corps Forces Pacific, a native of Albany, New York, and Lt. Col. Devon Tschirley, station executive officer, Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni, and native of Spokane, Washington speak to each other during a base tour at MCAS Iwakuni, Japan, April 1, 2026. Leadership from MARFORPAC; Marine Aircraft Group 12, 1st Marine Air Wing, and MCAS Iwakuni were given a tour of the air station to learn more about its capabilities. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Peter Rawlins)
|Date Taken:
|03.31.2026
|Date Posted:
|04.17.2026 02:47
|Photo ID:
|9621076
|VIRIN:
|260401-M-BA875-2130
|Resolution:
|6720x4480
|Size:
|4.44 MB
|Location:
|IWAKUNI CITY, YAMAGUCHI, JP
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Lt. Gen. Glynn visits MCAS Iwakuni [Image 8 of 8], by Sgt Peter Rawlins, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.