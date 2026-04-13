Lt. Gen. Glynn visits MCAS Iwakuni

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Marine Corps Lt. Gen. James Glynn, right, the commander of U.S. Marine Corps Forces Pacific, a native of Albany, New York, and Lt. Col. Devon Tschirley, station executive officer, Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni, and native of Spokane, Washington speak to each other during a base tour at MCAS Iwakuni, Japan, April 1, 2026. Leadership from MARFORPAC; Marine Aircraft Group 12, 1st Marine Air Wing, and MCAS Iwakuni were given a tour of the air station to learn more about its capabilities. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Peter Rawlins)