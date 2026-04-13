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    Lt. Gen. Glynn visits MCAS Iwakuni [Image 7 of 8]

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    Lt. Gen. Glynn visits MCAS Iwakuni

    IWAKUNI CITY, YAMAGUCHI, JAPAN

    03.31.2026

    Photo by Sgt. Peter Rawlins 

    Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni

    U.S. Marine Corps Lt. Gen. James Glynn, center, the commander of U.S. Marine Corps Forces Pacific, a native of Albany, New York and Lt. Col. Devon Tschirley, station executive officer, Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni, and native of Spokane, Washington, looks at the air stations flight line from the air, traffic, and control tower at MCAS Iwakuni, Japan, April 1, 2026. Leadership from MARFORPAC; Marine Aircraft Group 12, 1st Marine Air Wing, and MCAS Iwakuni were given a tour of the air station to learn more about its capabilities. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Peter Rawlins)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.31.2026
    Date Posted: 04.17.2026 02:47
    Photo ID: 9621075
    VIRIN: 260401-M-BA875-2122
    Resolution: 6720x4480
    Size: 2.9 MB
    Location: IWAKUNI CITY, YAMAGUCHI, JP
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, Lt. Gen. Glynn visits MCAS Iwakuni [Image 8 of 8], by Sgt Peter Rawlins, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    Lt. Gen. Glynn visits MCAS Iwakuni
    Lt. Gen. Glynn visits MCAS Iwakuni
    Lt. Gen. Glynn visits MCAS Iwakuni
    Lt. Gen. Glynn visits MCAS Iwakuni
    Lt. Gen. Glynn visits MCAS Iwakuni
    Lt. Gen. Glynn visits MCAS Iwakuni
    Lt. Gen. Glynn visits MCAS Iwakuni
    Lt. Gen. Glynn visits MCAS Iwakuni

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