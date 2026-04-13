Lt. Gen. Glynn visits MCAS Iwakuni

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Marine Corps Lt. Gen. James Glynn, center-left, the commander of U.S. Marine Corps Forces Pacific, a native of Albany, New York and Lt. Col. Devon Tschirley the station executive officer, of Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni, and native of Spokane, Washington, look at the air stations flight line from the air, traffic, and control tower during a base tour at MCAS Iwakuni, Japan, April 1, 2026. Leadership from MARFORPAC; Marine Aircraft Group 12, 1st Marine Air Wing, and MCAS Iwakuni were given a tour of the air station to learn more about its capabilities. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Peter Rawlins)