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    SAPR Splash and Dash 5k [Image 2 of 7]

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    SAPR Splash and Dash 5k

    MARINE CORPS LOGISTICS BASE BARSTOW, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    04.16.2026

    Photo by Sgt. Davin Tenbusch 

    Marine Corps Logistics Base Barstow

    U.S. Marines and civilians participate in the SAPR “Splash and Dash” 5k aboard Marine Corps Logistics Base Barstow, Calif., April 15. The event raised awareness around encouraging prevention and fostering community support in the battle against sexual assault. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Davin Tenbusch)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.16.2026
    Date Posted: 04.17.2026 01:31
    Photo ID: 9621012
    VIRIN: 260415-M-FR804-2027
    Resolution: 5434x3623
    Size: 1.45 MB
    Location: MARINE CORPS LOGISTICS BASE BARSTOW, CALIFORNIA, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, SAPR Splash and Dash 5k [Image 7 of 7], by Sgt Davin Tenbusch, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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