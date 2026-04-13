U.S. Marines and civilians participate in the SAPR “Splash and Dash” 5k aboard Marine Corps Logistics Base Barstow, Calif., April 15. The event raised awareness around encouraging prevention and fostering community support in the battle against sexual assault. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Davin Tenbusch)
|Date Taken:
|04.16.2026
|Date Posted:
|04.17.2026 01:31
|Photo ID:
|9621012
|VIRIN:
|260415-M-FR804-2027
|Resolution:
|5434x3623
|Size:
|1.45 MB
|Location:
|MARINE CORPS LOGISTICS BASE BARSTOW, CALIFORNIA, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, SAPR Splash and Dash 5k [Image 7 of 7], by Sgt Davin Tenbusch, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.