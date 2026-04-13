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    U.S. Southern Command, El Salvador’s Ministry of National Defense commence CENTAM Guardian 26 [Image 8 of 8]

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    U.S. Southern Command, El Salvador’s Ministry of National Defense commence CENTAM Guardian 26

    ILOPANGO, EL SALVADOR

    04.16.2026

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Ethan Sherwood 

    Joint Task Force Bravo

    U.S. Air Force Lt. Gen. Evan Pettus, deputy commander of U.S. Southern Command and René Francis Merino Monroy, El Salvador Minister of National Defense, leave the CENTAM Guardian 2026 Opening Ceremony at Ilopango International Airport, El Salvador, April 16, 2026. CG 26, an annual, multinational exercise, brings together military and security personnel from El Salvador, Honduras, Guatemala, Costa Rica, Belize, the Dominican Republic, and the United States, ensuring seamless interoperability in times of crisis and contingency response while also demonstrating a united front against shared regional security challenges. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Ethan Sherwood)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.16.2026
    Date Posted: 04.16.2026 23:11
    Photo ID: 9620818
    VIRIN: 260416-F-ZB472-1233
    Resolution: 4676x3340
    Size: 2.26 MB
    Location: ILOPANGO, SV
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, U.S. Southern Command, El Salvador’s Ministry of National Defense commence CENTAM Guardian 26 [Image 8 of 8], by SSgt Ethan Sherwood, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    U.S. Southern Command, El Salvador’s Ministry of National Defense commence CENTAM Guardian 26
    U.S. Southern Command, El Salvador’s Ministry of National Defense commence CENTAM Guardian 26
    U.S. Southern Command, El Salvador’s Ministry of National Defense commence CENTAM Guardian 26
    U.S. Southern Command, El Salvador’s Ministry of National Defense commence CENTAM Guardian 26
    U.S. Southern Command, El Salvador’s Ministry of National Defense commence CENTAM Guardian 26
    U.S. Southern Command, El Salvador’s Ministry of National Defense commence CENTAM Guardian 26
    U.S. Southern Command, El Salvador’s Ministry of National Defense commence CENTAM Guardian 26
    U.S. Southern Command, El Salvador’s Ministry of National Defense commence CENTAM Guardian 26

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    U.S. Southern Command, El Salvador’s Ministry of National Defense commence CENTAM Guardian 26

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