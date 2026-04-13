Adm. Steve Koehler, commander, U.S. Pacific Fleet, travels to Japan

Adm. Steve Koehler, commander, U.S. Pacific Fleet, right, and Lt. Gen. Hidetada Inatsuki, commander, Air Defence Command (ADC), Japan Air Self-Defence Force, pose for a photo at the ADC headquarters on Yokota Air Base, Japan, April 13, 2026. The visit to Japan underscored the United States’ commitment to peace and stability in the region, committed to enhancing resiliency and interoperability between U.S. and Japanese forces, and other regional allies and partners. (Photo courtesy of Japan Air Self-Defense Force)
|Date Taken:
|04.13.2026
|Date Posted:
|04.16.2026 23:02
|Photo ID:
|9620805
|VIRIN:
|260413-N-N0801-1001
|Resolution:
|4096x2731
|Size:
|1.97 MB
|Location:
|JP
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|1
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