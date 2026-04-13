(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Adm. Steve Koehler, commander, U.S. Pacific Fleet, travels to Japan

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    Adm. Steve Koehler, commander, U.S. Pacific Fleet, travels to Japan

    JAPAN

    04.13.2026

    Courtesy Photo

    Commander, U.S. Pacific Fleet

    Adm. Steve Koehler, commander, U.S. Pacific Fleet, right, and Lt. Gen. Hidetada Inatsuki, commander, Air Defence Command (ADC), Japan Air Self-Defence Force, pose for a photo at the ADC headquarters on Yokota Air Base, Japan, April 13, 2026. The visit to Japan underscored the United States’ commitment to peace and stability in the region, committed to enhancing resiliency and interoperability between U.S. and Japanese forces, and other regional allies and partners. (Photo courtesy of Japan Air Self-Defense Force)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.13.2026
    Date Posted: 04.16.2026 23:02
    Photo ID: 9620805
    VIRIN: 260413-N-N0801-1001
    Resolution: 4096x2731
    Size: 1.97 MB
    Location: JP
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Adm. Steve Koehler, commander, U.S. Pacific Fleet, travels to Japan, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    U.S. Pacific Fleet
    COMPACFLT
    JASDF
    Japan
    U.S. Navy

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Download Photo
  •   Download Gallery
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Photo
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Photo
  •   Add Gallery to Playlist
  •   Distribute Gallery