NAVAL BASE GUAM (April 15, 2026) – A NEXCOM employee restocks shelves at the Naval Base Guam mini-mart following Super Typhoon Sinlaku, April 15, 2026. Super Typhoon Sinlaku, a category 5 storm, moved through Guam and the Northern Marianas islands bringing hurricane-force winds, heavy rain and high seas. (U.S. Navy Photo by Lt. James Caliva)
|Date Taken:
|04.14.2026
|Date Posted:
|04.16.2026 23:09
|Photo ID:
|9620804
|VIRIN:
|260415-N-QR679-1004
|Resolution:
|6435x4290
|Size:
|7.34 MB
|Location:
|GU
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Naval Base Guam Super Typhoon Sinlaku Recovery [Image 8 of 8], by LT James Caliva, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.