A Salvadoran servicemember plays the saxophone during the CENTAM Guardian 2026 Opening Ceremony at Ilopango International Airport, El Salvador, April 16, 2026. CG 26, an annual, multinational exercise, brings together military and security personnel from El Salvador, Honduras, Guatemala, Costa Rica, Belize, the Dominican Republic, and the United States, ensuring seamless interoperability in times of crisis and contingency response while also demonstrating a united front against shared regional security challenges. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Ethan Sherwood)
|Date Taken:
|04.16.2026
|Date Posted:
|04.16.2026 23:11
|Photo ID:
|9620801
|VIRIN:
|260416-F-ZB472-1144
|Resolution:
|5111x3651
|Size:
|2.46 MB
|Location:
|ILOPANGO, SV
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, U.S. Southern Command, El Salvador’s Ministry of National Defense commence CENTAM Guardian 26 [Image 8 of 8], by SSgt Ethan Sherwood, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
U.S. Southern Command, El Salvador’s Ministry of National Defense commence CENTAM Guardian 26
No keywords found.