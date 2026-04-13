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    Naval Base Guam Super Typhoon Sinlaku Recovery [Image 1 of 8]

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    Naval Base Guam Super Typhoon Sinlaku Recovery

    GUAM

    04.14.2026

    Photo by Lt. James Caliva 

    Commander, Submarine Squadron 15

    NAVAL BASE GUAM (April 15, 2026) – A NEXCOM employee restocks shelves by flashlight at the Naval Base Guam mini-mart following Super Typhoon Sinlaku, April 15, 2026. Super Typhoon Sinlaku, a category 5 storm, moved through Guam and the Northern Marianas islands bringing hurricane-force winds, heavy rain and high seas. (U.S. Navy Photo by Lt. James Caliva)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.14.2026
    Date Posted: 04.16.2026 23:09
    Photo ID: 9620800
    VIRIN: 260414-N-PB362-7709
    Resolution: 8256x5504
    Size: 5.54 MB
    Location: GU
    Web Views: 5
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, Naval Base Guam Super Typhoon Sinlaku Recovery [Image 8 of 8], by LT James Caliva, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    Naval Base Guam Super Typhoon Sinlaku Recovery
    Naval Base Guam Super Typhoon Sinlaku Recovery
    Naval Base Guam Super Typhoon Sinlaku Recovery
    Naval Base Guam Super Typhoon Sinlaku Recovery
    Naval Base Guam Super Typhoon Sinlaku Recovery
    Naval Base Guam Super Typhoon Sinlaku Recovery
    Naval Base Guam Super Typhoon Sinlaku Recovery
    Naval Base Guam Super Typhoon Sinlaku Recovery

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