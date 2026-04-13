Naval Base Guam Super Typhoon Sinlaku Recovery

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

NAVAL BASE GUAM (April 15, 2026) – A NEXCOM employee restocks shelves by flashlight at the Naval Base Guam mini-mart following Super Typhoon Sinlaku, April 15, 2026. Super Typhoon Sinlaku, a category 5 storm, moved through Guam and the Northern Marianas islands bringing hurricane-force winds, heavy rain and high seas. (U.S. Navy Photo by Lt. James Caliva)