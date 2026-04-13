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    NDW Hosts Foreign Attaché Picnic at NSA Washington [Image 14 of 14]

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    NDW Hosts Foreign Attaché Picnic at NSA Washington

    DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, UNITED STATES

    04.15.2026

    Photo by Chief Petty Officer Janweb Lagazo 

    Commander, Navy Installations Command

    WASHINGTON (April 15, 2026) A bugler assigned to the United States Navy Band performs Taps during a Foreign Attaché Picnic hosted at Naval Support Activity Washington, April 15. The gathering highlighted the importance of strengthening bonds with our international allies—building trust, deepening cooperation, and reinforcing the strong partnerships that help ensure global maritime security. (U.S. Navy photo by Chief Mass Communication Specialist Janweb B. Lagazo)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.15.2026
    Date Posted: 04.16.2026 22:44
    Photo ID: 9620794
    VIRIN: 260415-N-CL027-1183
    Resolution: 6805x4537
    Size: 4.05 MB
    Location: DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, US
    Web Views: 5
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, NDW Hosts Foreign Attaché Picnic at NSA Washington [Image 14 of 14], by CPO Janweb Lagazo, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    NDW Hosts Foreign Attaché Picnic at NSA Washington
    NDW Hosts Foreign Attaché Picnic at NSA Washington
    NDW Hosts Foreign Attaché Picnic at NSA Washington
    NDW Hosts Foreign Attaché Picnic at NSA Washington
    NDW Hosts Foreign Attaché Picnic at NSA Washington
    NDW Hosts Foreign Attaché Picnic at NSA Washington
    NDW Hosts Foreign Attaché Picnic at NSA Washington
    NDW Hosts Foreign Attaché Picnic at NSA Washington
    NDW Hosts Foreign Attaché Picnic at NSA Washington
    NDW Hosts Foreign Attaché Picnic at NSA Washington
    NDW Hosts Foreign Attaché Picnic at NSA Washington
    NDW Hosts Foreign Attaché Picnic at NSA Washington
    NDW Hosts Foreign Attaché Picnic at NSA Washington

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    TAGS

    naval support activity washington
    Washington Navy Yard
    United States Navy Band
    Foreign Attaché
    CNIC
    Naval District Washington

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