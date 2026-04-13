WASHINGTON (April 15, 2026) A guest enjoys a performance by Sailors assigned to the United States Navy Band perform during a Foreign Attaché Picnic hosted at Naval Support Activity Washington, April 15. The gathering highlighted the importance of strengthening bonds with our international allies—building trust, deepening cooperation, and reinforcing the strong partnerships that help ensure global maritime security. (U.S. Navy photo by Chief Mass Communication Specialist Janweb B. Lagazo)
|Date Taken:
|04.15.2026
|Date Posted:
|04.16.2026 22:44
|Photo ID:
|9620792
|VIRIN:
|260415-N-CL027-1148
|Resolution:
|7770x5180
|Size:
|3.92 MB
|Location:
|DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, NDW Hosts Foreign Attaché Picnic at NSA Washington [Image 14 of 14], by CPO Janweb Lagazo, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.