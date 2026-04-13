NDW Hosts Foreign Attaché Picnic at NSA Washington

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WASHINGTON (April 15, 2026) A guest enjoys a performance by Sailors assigned to the United States Navy Band perform during a Foreign Attaché Picnic hosted at Naval Support Activity Washington, April 15. The gathering highlighted the importance of strengthening bonds with our international allies—building trust, deepening cooperation, and reinforcing the strong partnerships that help ensure global maritime security. (U.S. Navy photo by Chief Mass Communication Specialist Janweb B. Lagazo)