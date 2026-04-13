Japan Maritime Self-Defense Force (JMSDF) Asahi-class destroyer JS Asahi (DD-119) and U.S. 7th Fleet flagship USS Blue Ridge (LCC 19) conduct a group sail during a bilateral exercise in the South China Sea, April 16, 2026. U.S. 7th Fleet, the Navy’s largest forward-deployed numbered fleet, routinely interacts and operates with allies and partners in preserving a free and open Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Damian Cook)
|Date Taken:
|04.15.2026
|Date Posted:
|04.16.2026 21:20
|Photo ID:
|9620756
|VIRIN:
|260416-N-TU814-1535
|Resolution:
|4811x3202
|Size:
|1.75 MB
|Location:
|SOUTH CHINA SEA
|Web Views:
|5
|Downloads:
|2
This work, USS Blue Ridge (LCC 19) Steams Alongside Japan [Image 4 of 4], by PO3 Damian Cook, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.