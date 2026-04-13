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    USS Blue Ridge (LCC 19) Steams Alongside Japan [Image 3 of 4]

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    USS Blue Ridge (LCC 19) Steams Alongside Japan

    SOUTH CHINA SEA

    04.15.2026

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Damian Cook 

    USS Blue Ridge (LCC 19)

    Japan Maritime Self-Defense Force (JMSDF) Asahi-class destroyer JS Asahi (DD-119) and U.S. 7th Fleet flagship USS Blue Ridge (LCC 19) conduct a group sail during a bilateral exercise in the South China Sea, April 16, 2026. U.S. 7th Fleet, the Navy’s largest forward-deployed numbered fleet, routinely interacts and operates with allies and partners in preserving a free and open Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Damian Cook)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.15.2026
    Date Posted: 04.16.2026 21:20
    Photo ID: 9620753
    VIRIN: 260416-N-TU814-1494
    Resolution: 4338x2887
    Size: 1.54 MB
    Location: SOUTH CHINA SEA
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 1

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    This work, USS Blue Ridge (LCC 19) Steams Alongside Japan [Image 4 of 4], by PO3 Damian Cook, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    C7F
    U.S. 7th Fleet
    USS Blue Ridge (LCC 19)

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