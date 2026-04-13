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A Soldier from the Eighth Army Chaplain Directorate navigates an obstacle during the annual Korea Theater of Operations Strategic Religious Partnership Training, demonstrating coordinated response and operational readiness in a joint environment at Camp Humphreys, South Korea, April 13, 2026. In a simulated combat scenario, Unit Ministry Teams from across the Korean Peninsula validated their role as combat multipliers during the SRPT, April 13-15. Hosted by the Eighth Army Chaplain Directorate, the training subjected U.S. Army Chaplains, Religious Affairs specialists, Korean Augmentation Troops to the United States Army (KATUSA), and their Republic of Korea Army counterparts to high-intensity scenarios derived from a large-scale combat operational environment. This was a validation of their ability to provide religious support at the point of impact, proving that a force that is supported is a force that is ready.