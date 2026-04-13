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    Principal Deputy ASA(ALT) visits 94th AAMDC [Image 1 of 7]

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    Principal Deputy ASA(ALT) visits 94th AAMDC

    JOINT BASE PEARL HARBOR-HICKAM, HAWAII, UNITED STATES

    04.16.2026

    Photo by Sgt. Dustin Stark 

    94th Army Air and Missile Defense Command

    U.S. Army Soldiers assigned to the 94th Army Air and Missile Defense Command brief Mr. Jesse Tolleson, the Principal Deputy Assistant Secretary of the Army for Acquistion, Logistics, and Technology (ASA(ALT)), right, during a scheduled visit at Joint Base Pearl Harbor Hickam, Hawaii, April 16, 2026. the 94th AAMDC remains steadfast to U.S allies in the Indo-Pacific, further cementing themselves as a premier missile defense unit within the region as well as the Department of War. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Dustin Stark) (Photos cropped and edited to emphasize subjects).

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.16.2026
    Date Posted: 04.16.2026 20:35
    Photo ID: 9620686
    VIRIN: 260416-A-KV885-2397
    Resolution: 3936x2624
    Size: 3.14 MB
    Location: JOINT BASE PEARL HARBOR-HICKAM, HAWAII, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, Principal Deputy ASA(ALT) visits 94th AAMDC [Image 7 of 7], by SGT Dustin Stark, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    Principal Deputy ASA(ALT) visits 94th AAMDC
    Principal Deputy ASA(ALT) visits 94th AAMDC
    Principal Deputy ASA(ALT) visits 94th AAMDC
    Principal Deputy ASA(ALT) visits 94th AAMDC
    Principal Deputy ASA(ALT) visits 94th AAMDC
    Principal Deputy ASA(ALT) visits 94th AAMDC
    Principal Deputy ASA(ALT) visits 94th AAMDC

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    #94thAAMDC #FirstLineofDefense

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