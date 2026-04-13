Principal Deputy ASA(ALT) visits 94th AAMDC

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U.S. Army Soldiers assigned to the 94th Army Air and Missile Defense Command brief Mr. Jesse Tolleson, the Principal Deputy Assistant Secretary of the Army for Acquistion, Logistics, and Technology (ASA(ALT)), right, during a scheduled visit at Joint Base Pearl Harbor Hickam, Hawaii, April 16, 2026. the 94th AAMDC remains steadfast to U.S allies in the Indo-Pacific, further cementing themselves as a premier missile defense unit within the region as well as the Department of War. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Dustin Stark) (Photos cropped and edited to emphasize subjects).