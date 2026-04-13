Principal Deputy ASA(ALT) visits 94th AAMDC

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U.S. Army Col. Darius Randolph, the 94th Army Air and Missile Defense Command G-3 Operations Officer, speaks to Mr. Jesse Tolleson, the Principal Deputy Assistant Secretary of the Army for Acquistion, Logistics, and Technology (ASA(ALT)), during a scheduled visit at Joint Base Pearl Harbor Hickam, Hawaii, April 16, 2026. Tolleson visited the 94th AAMDC to discuss unit operations pertaining to missile defense abroad. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Dustin Stark) (Photos cropped and edited to emphasize subjects).