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    Inaugural Payload Transporter Replacement mission modernizes nuclear transportation and security [Image 4 of 5]

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    Inaugural Payload Transporter Replacement mission modernizes nuclear transportation and security

    MALMSTROM AIR FORCE BASE, MONTANA, UNITED STATES

    04.13.2026

    Photo by Senior Airman Jack Rodriguez Escamilla 

    341st Missile Wing

    U.S. Air Force Senior Airmen Jeffrey Essers and Jose Ruiz, 341st Maintenance Group missile maintenance team quality assurance topside evaluators, pose for a photo at Malmstrom Air Force Base, Montana, April 13, 2026. Essers and Ruiz were the first in the USAF to be qualified on operating and maintaining the new Payload Transporter Replacement, which provides maintainers with advanced capabilities that streamline operations and a safer vehicle for mission-critical transports. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Jack Rodriguez Escamilla)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.13.2026
    Date Posted: 04.16.2026 19:00
    Photo ID: 9620584
    VIRIN: 260413-F-QS635-1057
    Resolution: 5546x3697
    Size: 3.62 MB
    Location: MALMSTROM AIR FORCE BASE, MONTANA, US
    Web Views: 7
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, Inaugural Payload Transporter Replacement mission modernizes nuclear transportation and security [Image 5 of 5], by SrA Jack Rodriguez Escamilla, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    Inaugural Payload Transporter Replacement mission modernizes nuclear transportation and security
    Inaugural Payload Transporter Replacement mission modernizes nuclear transportation and security
    Inaugural Payload Transporter Replacement mission modernizes nuclear transportation and security
    Inaugural Payload Transporter Replacement mission modernizes nuclear transportation and security
    Inaugural Payload Transporter Replacement mission modernizes nuclear transportation and security

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    TAGS

    ICBM
    maintainers
    modernization
    AFGSC
    Payload Transporter Replacement

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