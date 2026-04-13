Inaugural Payload Transporter Replacement mission modernizes nuclear transportation and security

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U.S. Air Force Senior Airmen Jeffrey Essers and Jose Ruiz, 341st Maintenance Group missile maintenance team quality assurance topside evaluators, pose for a photo at Malmstrom Air Force Base, Montana, April 13, 2026. Essers and Ruiz were the first in the USAF to be qualified on operating and maintaining the new Payload Transporter Replacement, which provides maintainers with advanced capabilities that streamline operations and a safer vehicle for mission-critical transports. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Jack Rodriguez Escamilla)