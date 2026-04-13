A Payload Transporter Replacement is parked at Malmstrom Air Force Base, Montana, April 13, 2026. The 341st Maintenance Group was the first to operationally utilize the PTR and will set standard procedures for maintaining and operating the system. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Jack Rodriguez Escamilla)
|Date Taken:
|04.13.2026
|Date Posted:
|04.16.2026 19:00
|Photo ID:
|9620581
|VIRIN:
|260413-F-QS635-1097
|Resolution:
|6048x4032
|Size:
|4.26 MB
|Location:
|MALMSTROM AIR FORCE BASE, MONTANA, US
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Inaugural Payload Transporter Replacement mission modernizes nuclear transportation and security [Image 5 of 5], by SrA Jack Rodriguez Escamilla, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.