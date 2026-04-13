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    Inaugural Payload Transporter Replacement mission modernizes nuclear transportation and security [Image 5 of 5]

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    Inaugural Payload Transporter Replacement mission modernizes nuclear transportation and security

    MALMSTROM AIR FORCE BASE, MONTANA, UNITED STATES

    04.13.2026

    Photo by Senior Airman Jack Rodriguez Escamilla 

    341st Missile Wing

    A Payload Transporter Replacement is parked at Malmstrom Air Force Base, Montana, April 13, 2026. The 341st Maintenance Group was the first to operationally utilize the PTR and will set standard procedures for maintaining and operating the system. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Jack Rodriguez Escamilla)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.13.2026
    Date Posted: 04.16.2026 19:00
    Photo ID: 9620581
    VIRIN: 260413-F-QS635-1097
    Resolution: 6048x4032
    Size: 4.26 MB
    Location: MALMSTROM AIR FORCE BASE, MONTANA, US
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, Inaugural Payload Transporter Replacement mission modernizes nuclear transportation and security [Image 5 of 5], by SrA Jack Rodriguez Escamilla, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    Inaugural Payload Transporter Replacement mission modernizes nuclear transportation and security
    Inaugural Payload Transporter Replacement mission modernizes nuclear transportation and security
    Inaugural Payload Transporter Replacement mission modernizes nuclear transportation and security
    Inaugural Payload Transporter Replacement mission modernizes nuclear transportation and security
    Inaugural Payload Transporter Replacement mission modernizes nuclear transportation and security

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    TAGS

    ICBM
    maintainers
    modernization
    AFGSC
    Payload Transporter Replacement

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