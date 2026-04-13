Inaugural Payload Transporter Replacement mission modernizes nuclear transportation and security

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A Payload Transporter Replacement is parked at Malmstrom Air Force Base, Montana, April 13, 2026. The 341st Maintenance Group was the first to operationally utilize the PTR and will set standard procedures for maintaining and operating the system. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Jack Rodriguez Escamilla)