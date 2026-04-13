U.S. Airmen assigned to Malmstrom Air Force Base conduct the first operational mission using a new Payload Transporter Replacement near Great Falls, Montana, April 8, 2026. Francis E. Warren Air Force Base was the first installation to receive the PTR, while Malmstrom marked the program’s next milestone by completing its first operational mission. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Jack Rodriguez Escamilla)
|Date Taken:
|04.08.2026
|Date Posted:
|04.16.2026 19:00
|Photo ID:
|9620579
|VIRIN:
|260408-F-QS635-1307
|Resolution:
|4749x3160
|Size:
|2.62 MB
|Location:
|GREAT FALLS, MONTANA, US
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Inaugural Payload Transporter Replacement mission modernizes nuclear transportation and security [Image 5 of 5], by SrA Jack Rodriguez Escamilla, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.