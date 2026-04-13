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    Inaugural Payload Transporter Replacement mission modernizes nuclear transportation and security [Image 2 of 5]

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    Inaugural Payload Transporter Replacement mission modernizes nuclear transportation and security

    GREAT FALLS, MONTANA, UNITED STATES

    04.08.2026

    Photo by Senior Airman Jack Rodriguez Escamilla 

    341st Missile Wing

    U.S. Airmen assigned to Malmstrom Air Force Base conduct the first operational mission using a new Payloader Transporter Replacement near Great Falls, Montana, April 8, 2026. The PTR was introduced to Air Force Global Strike Command as part of a modernization initiative to replace aging equipment that support the intercontinental ballistic missile mission. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Jack Rodriguez Escamilla)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.08.2026
    Date Posted: 04.16.2026 19:00
    Photo ID: 9620577
    VIRIN: 260408-F-QS635-1226
    Resolution: 4067x2706
    Size: 2.18 MB
    Location: GREAT FALLS, MONTANA, US
    Web Views: 5
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, Inaugural Payload Transporter Replacement mission modernizes nuclear transportation and security [Image 5 of 5], by SrA Jack Rodriguez Escamilla, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    Inaugural Payload Transporter Replacement mission modernizes nuclear transportation and security
    Inaugural Payload Transporter Replacement mission modernizes nuclear transportation and security
    Inaugural Payload Transporter Replacement mission modernizes nuclear transportation and security
    Inaugural Payload Transporter Replacement mission modernizes nuclear transportation and security
    Inaugural Payload Transporter Replacement mission modernizes nuclear transportation and security

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    ICBM
    maintainers
    modernization
    AFGSC
    Payload Transporter Replacement

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