U.S. Airmen assigned to Malmstrom Air Force Base conduct the first operational mission using a new Payloader Transporter Replacement near Great Falls, Montana, April 8, 2026. The PTR was introduced to Air Force Global Strike Command as part of a modernization initiative to replace aging equipment that support the intercontinental ballistic missile mission. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Jack Rodriguez Escamilla)
|Date Taken:
|04.08.2026
|Date Posted:
|04.16.2026 19:00
|Photo ID:
|9620577
|VIRIN:
|260408-F-QS635-1226
|Resolution:
|4067x2706
|Size:
|2.18 MB
|Location:
|GREAT FALLS, MONTANA, US
|Web Views:
|5
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Inaugural Payload Transporter Replacement mission modernizes nuclear transportation and security [Image 5 of 5], by SrA Jack Rodriguez Escamilla, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.