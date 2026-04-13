Inaugural Payload Transporter Replacement mission modernizes nuclear transportation and security

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Airmen assigned to Malmstrom Air Force Base conduct the first operational mission using a new Payloader Transporter Replacement near Great Falls, Montana, April 8, 2026. The PTR was introduced to Air Force Global Strike Command as part of a modernization initiative to replace aging equipment that support the intercontinental ballistic missile mission. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Jack Rodriguez Escamilla)