Inaugural Payload Transporter Replacement mission modernizes nuclear transportation and security

U.S. Airmen assigned to the 341st Maintenance Group drive a Payload Transporter Replacement on its first operational mission in Great Falls, Montana, April 8, 2026. Before the PTR conducted its first operational mission, Malmstrom Air Force Base personnel completed an initial nuclear surety inspection to ensure mission readiness. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Jack Rodriguez Escamilla)
|Date Taken:
|04.08.2026
|Date Posted:
|04.16.2026 19:00
|Photo ID:
|9620575
|VIRIN:
|260408-F-PI908-1002
|Resolution:
|2048x1363
|Size:
|817.75 KB
|Location:
|GREAT FALLS, MONTANA, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
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