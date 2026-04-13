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    Inaugural Payload Transporter Replacement mission modernizes nuclear transportation and security [Image 1 of 5]

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    Inaugural Payload Transporter Replacement mission modernizes nuclear transportation and security

    GREAT FALLS, MONTANA, UNITED STATES

    04.08.2026

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Teniya Caldwell 

    341st Missile Wing

    U.S. Airmen assigned to the 341st Maintenance Group drive a Payload Transporter Replacement on its first operational mission in Great Falls, Montana, April 8, 2026. Before the PTR conducted its first operational mission, Malmstrom Air Force Base personnel completed an initial nuclear surety inspection to ensure mission readiness. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Jack Rodriguez Escamilla)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.08.2026
    Date Posted: 04.16.2026 19:00
    Photo ID: 9620575
    VIRIN: 260408-F-PI908-1002
    Resolution: 2048x1363
    Size: 817.75 KB
    Location: GREAT FALLS, MONTANA, US
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, Inaugural Payload Transporter Replacement mission modernizes nuclear transportation and security [Image 5 of 5], by A1C Teniya Caldwell, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    Inaugural Payload Transporter Replacement mission modernizes nuclear transportation and security
    Inaugural Payload Transporter Replacement mission modernizes nuclear transportation and security
    Inaugural Payload Transporter Replacement mission modernizes nuclear transportation and security
    Inaugural Payload Transporter Replacement mission modernizes nuclear transportation and security
    Inaugural Payload Transporter Replacement mission modernizes nuclear transportation and security

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    ICBM
    maintainers
    modernization
    AFGSC
    Payload Transporter Replacement

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