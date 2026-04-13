NMCSD Hosts 41st Academic Research Competition and Innovation Day

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Retired U.S. Navy Capt. John Lamberton, healthcare practice leader for DLH, delivers a keynote address at Naval Medical Center San Diego, during the 41st Academic Research Competition and Innovation Day, April 10. NMCSD employs more than 5,500 active-duty military personnel, civilians, and contractors in Southern California to deliver exceptional care afloat and ashore. (U.S. Navy photo by Hospital Corpsman 2nd Class Kate Castro)