NMCSD Hosts 41st Academic Research Competition and Innovation Day

Retired U.S. Navy Capt. John Lamberton, healthcare practice leader for DLH, delivers a keynote address at Naval Medical Center San Diego, during the 41st Academic Research Competition and Innovation Day, April 10. NMCSD employs more than 5,500 active-duty military personnel, civilians, and contractors in Southern California to deliver exceptional care afloat and ashore. (U.S. Navy photo by Hospital Corpsman 2nd Class Kate Castro)
|Date Taken:
|04.10.2026
|Date Posted:
|04.16.2026 18:23
|Photo ID:
|9620573
|VIRIN:
|260410-N-N1505-3001
|Resolution:
|4431x2916
|Size:
|2.4 MB
|Location:
|SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA, US
|Web Views:
|1
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|0
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NMCSD Showcases Future of Military Medicine at 41st Annual Research Competition
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