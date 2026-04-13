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    NMCSD Hosts 41st Academic Research Competition and Innovation Day

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    NMCSD Hosts 41st Academic Research Competition and Innovation Day

    SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    04.10.2026

    Courtesy Photo

    Naval Medical Center San Diego

    Retired U.S. Navy Capt. John Lamberton, healthcare practice leader for DLH, delivers a keynote address at Naval Medical Center San Diego, during the 41st Academic Research Competition and Innovation Day, April 10. NMCSD employs more than 5,500 active-duty military personnel, civilians, and contractors in Southern California to deliver exceptional care afloat and ashore. (U.S. Navy photo by Hospital Corpsman 2nd Class Kate Castro)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.10.2026
    Date Posted: 04.16.2026 18:23
    Photo ID: 9620573
    VIRIN: 260410-N-N1505-3001
    Resolution: 4431x2916
    Size: 2.4 MB
    Location: SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

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    Navy medicine
    innovation
    Defense Health Agency
    Clinical Investigations Department
    Academic Research

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