Leadership built through experience

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U.S. Army 1st Lt. Manuel Orriola, 7th Transportation Brigade (Expeditionary) medical officer, poses for a photo at Joint Base Langley-Eustis, Virginia, April 8, 2026. Orriola commissioned as an officer in 2024 with more than 16 years prior service as a warrant officer and enlisted Soldier. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Olivia Bithell)