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    Leadership built through experience [Image 1 of 4]

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    Leadership built through experience

    UNITED STATES

    04.08.2026

    Photo by Senior Airman Olivia Bithell 

    Joint Base Langley-Eustis

    U.S. Army 1st Lt. Manuel Orriola, 7th Transportation Brigade (Expeditionary) medical officer, poses for a photo at Joint Base Langley-Eustis, Virginia, April 8, 2026. Orriola commissioned as an officer in 2024 with more than 16 years prior service as a warrant officer and enlisted Soldier. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Olivia Bithell)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.08.2026
    Date Posted: 04.16.2026 16:24
    Photo ID: 9620337
    VIRIN: 260408-F-QI804-1004
    Resolution: 6048x4024
    Size: 4.54 MB
    Location: US
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Leadership built through experience [Image 4 of 4], by SrA Olivia Bithell, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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