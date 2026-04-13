U.S. Army 1st Lt. Manuel Orriola, 7th Transportation Brigade (Expeditionary) medical officer, poses for a photo at Joint Base Langley-Eustis, Virginia, April 8, 2026. Orriola commissioned as an officer in 2024 with more than 16 years prior service as a warrant officer and enlisted Soldier. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Olivia Bithell)
|Date Taken:
|04.08.2026
|Date Posted:
|04.16.2026 16:24
|Photo ID:
|9620337
|VIRIN:
|260408-F-QI804-1004
|Resolution:
|6048x4024
|Size:
|4.54 MB
|Location:
|US
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Leadership built through experience [Image 4 of 4], by SrA Olivia Bithell, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Leadership built through experience
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