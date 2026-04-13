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    Leadership built through experience [Image 4 of 4]

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    Leadership built through experience

    UNITED STATES

    04.16.2026

    Photo by Senior Airman Olivia Bithell 

    Joint Base Langley-Eustis

    U.S. Army Staff Sgt. Manuel Orriola, 91st Transportation Detachment noncommissioned officer in charge of operations, smiles alongside Lt. Gen. Jody Daniels, Chief of Army Reserve and Commanding General of the U.S. Army Reserve Command, during her visit at Joint Base Langley-Eustis, Virginia, May 25, 2021. Recognition from senior leadership highlights the year-round work of Soldiers, inspiring many like Orriola to pursue future goals such as commissioning. (U.S. Air Force courtesy photo)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.16.2026
    Date Posted: 04.16.2026 16:24
    Photo ID: 9620330
    VIRIN: 260416-F-QI804-1003
    Resolution: 1536x2048
    Size: 1.01 MB
    Location: US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, Leadership built through experience [Image 4 of 4], by SrA Olivia Bithell, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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