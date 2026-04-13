Leadership built through experience

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U.S. Army Staff Sgt. Manuel Orriola, 91st Transportation Detachment noncommissioned officer in charge of operations, smiles alongside Lt. Gen. Jody Daniels, Chief of Army Reserve and Commanding General of the U.S. Army Reserve Command, during her visit at Joint Base Langley-Eustis, Virginia, May 25, 2021. Recognition from senior leadership highlights the year-round work of Soldiers, inspiring many like Orriola to pursue future goals such as commissioning. (U.S. Air Force courtesy photo)