U.S. Army Warrant Officer 1 Manuel Orriola, 7th Transportation Brigade (Expeditionary) maritime engineer, attends Warrant Officer Candidate School at Joint Base Langley-Eustis, Virginia, April 22, 2022. Maritime engineers serve as technical experts who are responsible for repairing, maintaining, and operating logistical support vessels. (U.S. Air Force courtesy photo)
|Date Taken:
|04.16.2026
|Date Posted:
|04.16.2026 16:24
|Photo ID:
|9620323
|VIRIN:
|260416-F-QI804-1002
|Resolution:
|2048x2048
|Size:
|835.91 KB
|Location:
|US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
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Leadership built through experience
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