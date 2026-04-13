Leadership built through experience

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Army Private 1st Class Manuel Orriola (left) graduates from Basic Combat Training at Ft. Jackson, South Carolina, July 14, 2011. Orriola was enlisted for 10 years before becoming a warrant officer and later commissioning as second lieutenant in 2024. (U.S. Air Force courtesy photo)