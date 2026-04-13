U.S. Army Private 1st Class Manuel Orriola (left) graduates from Basic Combat Training at Ft. Jackson, South Carolina, July 14, 2011. Orriola was enlisted for 10 years before becoming a warrant officer and later commissioning as second lieutenant in 2024. (U.S. Air Force courtesy photo)
|Date Taken:
|04.16.2026
|Date Posted:
|04.16.2026 16:24
|Photo ID:
|9620315
|VIRIN:
|260416-F-QI804-1001
|Resolution:
|540x720
|Size:
|144.02 KB
|Location:
|US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
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Leadership built through experience
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