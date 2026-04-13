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    Leadership built through experience [Image 2 of 4]

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    Leadership built through experience

    UNITED STATES

    04.16.2026

    Photo by Senior Airman Olivia Bithell 

    Joint Base Langley-Eustis

    U.S. Army Private 1st Class Manuel Orriola (left) graduates from Basic Combat Training at Ft. Jackson, South Carolina, July 14, 2011. Orriola was enlisted for 10 years before becoming a warrant officer and later commissioning as second lieutenant in 2024. (U.S. Air Force courtesy photo)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.16.2026
    Date Posted: 04.16.2026 16:24
    Photo ID: 9620315
    VIRIN: 260416-F-QI804-1001
    Resolution: 540x720
    Size: 144.02 KB
    Location: US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, Leadership built through experience [Image 4 of 4], by SrA Olivia Bithell, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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