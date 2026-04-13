V Corps and USAG-Poland celebrate 3 years as a Garrison on NATO’s Eastern Flank

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A commemorative U.S. Army Garrison-Poland sign celebrating the Garrison’s third birthday displays the Garrison’s logo during the unit’s birthday celebration event at Camp Kościuszko, Poland, April 16, 2026. U.S. Army Garrison-Poland celebrated its third birthday with V Corps since its establishment on March 21, 2023. V Corps remains committed to deepening partnerships through bilateral and multinational training opportunities that enhance collective security and readiness. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Devin Klecan)