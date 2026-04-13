A commemorative U.S. Army Garrison-Poland sign celebrating the Garrison’s third birthday displays the Garrison’s logo during the unit’s birthday celebration event at Camp Kościuszko, Poland, April 16, 2026. U.S. Army Garrison-Poland celebrated its third birthday with V Corps since its establishment on March 21, 2023. V Corps remains committed to deepening partnerships through bilateral and multinational training opportunities that enhance collective security and readiness. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Devin Klecan)
|Date Taken:
|04.15.2026
|Date Posted:
|04.16.2026 11:20
|Photo ID:
|9619396
|VIRIN:
|260416-A-EE340-1030
|Resolution:
|5493x3924
|Size:
|3.52 MB
|Location:
|POZNAN, PL
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
This work, V Corps and USAG-Poland celebrate 3 years as a Garrison on NATO’s Eastern Flank [Image 4 of 4], by SGT Devin Klecan, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.