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    V Corps and USAG-Poland celebrate 3 years as a Garrison on NATO’s Eastern Flank [Image 4 of 4]

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    V Corps and USAG-Poland celebrate 3 years as a Garrison on NATO’s Eastern Flank

    POZNAN, POLAND

    04.15.2026

    Photo by Sgt. Devin Klecan 

    U.S. Army V Corps

    A commemorative U.S. Army Garrison-Poland sign celebrating the Garrison’s third birthday displays the Garrison’s logo during the unit’s birthday celebration event at Camp Kościuszko, Poland, April 16, 2026. U.S. Army Garrison-Poland celebrated its third birthday with V Corps since its establishment on March 21, 2023. V Corps remains committed to deepening partnerships through bilateral and multinational training opportunities that enhance collective security and readiness. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Devin Klecan)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.15.2026
    Date Posted: 04.16.2026 11:20
    Photo ID: 9619396
    VIRIN: 260416-A-EE340-1030
    Resolution: 5493x3924
    Size: 3.52 MB
    Location: POZNAN, PL
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, V Corps and USAG-Poland celebrate 3 years as a Garrison on NATO’s Eastern Flank [Image 4 of 4], by SGT Devin Klecan, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    V Corps and USAG-Poland celebrate 3 years as a Garrison on NATO’s Eastern Flank
    V Corps and USAG-Poland celebrate 3 years as a Garrison on NATO’s Eastern Flank
    V Corps and USAG-Poland celebrate 3 years as a Garrison on NATO’s Eastern Flank
    V Corps and USAG-Poland celebrate 3 years as a Garrison on NATO’s Eastern Flank

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    VCORPS
    StrongerTogether
    USAG Poland
    U.S. Army Garrison Poland

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