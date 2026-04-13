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    Clear vision, strong partnerships [Image 9 of 9]

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    Clear vision, strong partnerships

    SURINAME

    04.14.2026

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Madeline Herzog 

    Air Forces Southern

    A Surinamese patient performs an eye test during the Lesser Antilles Medical Assistance Team (LAMAT) 2026 mission at Medische Zending Primary Health Care Center Brownsweg, Suriname, April 14, 2026. Every patient treated and every procedure performed enhances the U.S. Air Force medical teams’ ability to respond rapidly and effectively in deployed operations while also improving regional health capacity. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Madeline Herzog)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.14.2026
    Date Posted: 04.16.2026 07:03
    Photo ID: 9618819
    VIRIN: 260414-F-ZB805-1545
    Resolution: 5736x3824
    Size: 5.17 MB
    Location: SR
    Web Views: 9
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Clear vision, strong partnerships [Image 9 of 9], by SSgt Madeline Herzog, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    Clear vision, strong partnerships
    Clear vision, strong partnerships
    Clear vision, strong partnerships
    Clear vision, strong partnerships
    Clear vision, strong partnerships
    Clear vision, strong partnerships
    Clear vision, strong partnerships
    Clear vision, strong partnerships
    Clear vision, strong partnerships

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    TAGS

    AFRC
    USSOUTHCOM
    Suriname
    AFSOUTH
    AFMS
    LAMAT26

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