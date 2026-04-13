Clear vision, strong partnerships

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A Surinamese patient puts on a pair of glasses during the Lesser Antilles Medical Assistance Team (LAMAT) 2026 mission at Medische Zending Primary Health Care Center Brownsweg, Suriname, April 14, 2026. Every patient treated and every procedure performed enhances the U.S. Air Force medical teams’ ability to respond rapidly and effectively in deployed operations while also improving regional health capacity. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Madeline Herzog)