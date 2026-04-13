Clear vision, strong partnerships

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U.S. Air Force Reserve Master Sgt. Jamielynn Babaran, 434th Aerospace Medicine Squadron optometry technician, practices speaking Dutch with Sister Eifie, Medische Zending Primary Health Care Center nurse, during the Lesser Antilles Medical Assistance Team (LAMAT) 2026 mission in Brownsweg, Suriname, April 14, 2026. Dutch is the official language of Suriname, and interactions like these provide real-world, hands-on experience that enhances communication and strengthens readiness across the U.S. Air Force medical enterprise. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Madeline Herzog)