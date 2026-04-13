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    Clear vision, strong partnerships [Image 7 of 9]

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    Clear vision, strong partnerships

    SURINAME

    04.14.2026

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Madeline Herzog 

    Air Forces Southern

    U.S. Air Force Reserve Master Sgt. Jamielynn Babaran, 434th Aerospace Medicine Squadron optometry technician, practices speaking Dutch with Sister Eifie, Medische Zending Primary Health Care Center nurse, during the Lesser Antilles Medical Assistance Team (LAMAT) 2026 mission in Brownsweg, Suriname, April 14, 2026. Dutch is the official language of Suriname, and interactions like these provide real-world, hands-on experience that enhances communication and strengthens readiness across the U.S. Air Force medical enterprise. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Madeline Herzog)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.14.2026
    Date Posted: 04.16.2026 07:03
    Photo ID: 9618817
    VIRIN: 260414-F-ZB805-1457
    Resolution: 5606x3737
    Size: 4.35 MB
    Location: SR
    Web Views: 5
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, Clear vision, strong partnerships [Image 9 of 9], by SSgt Madeline Herzog, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    Clear vision, strong partnerships
    Clear vision, strong partnerships
    Clear vision, strong partnerships
    Clear vision, strong partnerships
    Clear vision, strong partnerships
    Clear vision, strong partnerships
    Clear vision, strong partnerships
    Clear vision, strong partnerships
    Clear vision, strong partnerships

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    TAGS

    AFRC
    USSOUTHCOM
    Suriname
    AFSOUTH
    AFMS
    LAMAT26

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