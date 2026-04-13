Clear vision, strong partnerships

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U.S. Air Force Reserve Lt. Col. Bret Lehman, 434th Aerospace Medicine Squadron optometrist, tests a patient's vision during the Lesser Antilles Medical Assistance Team (LAMAT) 2026 mission at Medische Zending Primary Health Care Center Brownsweg, Suriname, April 14, 2026. By strengthening partner nation capabilities, LAMAT 2026 contributes to a more self-reliant and resilient regional health network. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Madeline Herzog)