Clear vision, strong partnerships

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U.S. Air Force Reserve Lt. Col. Bret Lehman, 434th Aerospace Medicine Squadron optometrist, tests a patient's vision during the Lesser Antilles Medical Assistance Team (LAMAT) 2026 mission at Medische Zending Primary Health Care Center Brownsweg, Suriname, April 14, 2026. LAMAT 2026 enhances regional health capacity by supporting local providers, repairing vital equipment, and improving systems that sustain care beyond the mission. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Madeline Herzog)