Clear vision, strong partnerships

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U.S. Air Force Reserve Master Sgt. Jamielynn Babaran, 434th Aerospace Medicine Squadron optometry technician, annotates patient information during the Lesser Antilles Medical Assistance Team (LAMAT) 2026 mission at Medische Zending Primary Health Care Center Brownsweg, Suriname, April 13, 2026. LAMAT 2026 provides real-world, hands-on operational experience that strengthens readiness across the U.S. Air Force medical enterprise. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Madeline Herzog)