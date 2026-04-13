U.S. Air Force Reserve Master Sgt. Jamielynn Babaran, 434th Aerospace Medicine Squadron optometry technician, annotates patient information during the Lesser Antilles Medical Assistance Team (LAMAT) 2026 mission at Medische Zending Primary Health Care Center Brownsweg, Suriname, April 13, 2026. LAMAT 2026 provides real-world, hands-on operational experience that strengthens readiness across the U.S. Air Force medical enterprise. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Madeline Herzog)
|Date Taken:
|04.13.2026
|Date Posted:
|04.16.2026 07:03
|Photo ID:
|9618814
|VIRIN:
|260413-F-ZB805-1641
|Resolution:
|5829x3886
|Size:
|4.97 MB
|Location:
|SR
|Web Views:
|5
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Clear vision, strong partnerships [Image 9 of 9], by SSgt Madeline Herzog, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.