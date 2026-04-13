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    Clear vision, strong partnerships [Image 3 of 9]

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    Clear vision, strong partnerships

    SURINAME

    04.13.2026

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Madeline Herzog 

    Air Forces Southern

    U.S. Air Force Reserve Lt. Col. Bret Lehman, 434th Aerospace Medicine Squadron optometrist, joins a patient for a photo during the Lesser Antilles Medical Assistance Team (LAMAT) 2026 mission at Medische Zending Primary Health Care Center Brownsweg, Suriname, April 13, 2026. Every interaction during the mission represents the United States and contributes to its credibility and reputation as a trusted partner. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Madeline Herzog)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.13.2026
    Date Posted: 04.16.2026 07:03
    Photo ID: 9618813
    VIRIN: 260413-F-ZB805-1634
    Resolution: 4597x3284
    Size: 2.85 MB
    Location: SR
    Web Views: 6
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Clear vision, strong partnerships [Image 9 of 9], by SSgt Madeline Herzog, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    Clear vision, strong partnerships
    Clear vision, strong partnerships
    Clear vision, strong partnerships
    Clear vision, strong partnerships
    Clear vision, strong partnerships
    Clear vision, strong partnerships
    Clear vision, strong partnerships
    Clear vision, strong partnerships
    Clear vision, strong partnerships

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    TAGS

    AFRC
    USSOUTHCOM
    Suriname
    AFSOUTH
    AFMS
    LAMAT26

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