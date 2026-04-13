Clear vision, strong partnerships

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U.S. Air Force Reserve Lt. Col. Bret Lehman, 434th Aerospace Medicine Squadron optometrist, joins a patient for a photo during the Lesser Antilles Medical Assistance Team (LAMAT) 2026 mission at Medische Zending Primary Health Care Center Brownsweg, Suriname, April 13, 2026. Every interaction during the mission represents the United States and contributes to its credibility and reputation as a trusted partner. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Madeline Herzog)